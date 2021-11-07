John Chryssavgis, Brandon Gallaher (éd.), « The Living Christ. The Theological Legacy of Georges Florovsky » (London, New York : T&T Clark, 2021), 492p.

Ce recueil contient les textes du Colloque sur le p. Georges Florovsky (1893-1979), organisé par le Patriarcat oecuménique à Istanbul en 2019. De plus, les éditeurs ont ajouté des essais d’autres spécialistes sur ce sujet. Le contenu contient les sujets suivants : introduction à la vie et à la théologie du p. Georges ; les liens entre le p. Georges et ses contemporains : le p. Serge Boulgakov, l’archimandrite Saint Sophrony (Sakharov), Vladimir Lossky, le p. Alexandre Schmemann et le p. Jean Meyendorff ; des réflexions sur les thèmes principaux de la théologie du p. Georges, comme « synthèse néo-patristique » et « hellénisme » ; les pensées du p. Georges sur l’ecclésiologie et l’œcuménisme.

Finalement, à la fin, le livre contient le texte le plus détaillé du p. Florovsky sur l’ecclésiologie, originairement écrit en français en 1948 à l’occasion de la fondation du Conseil œcuménique des Églises à Amsterdam, mais pas encore publié : « Le Corps du Christ vivant. Une interprétation orthodoxe de l’Église ». Ce livre est la contribution la plus récente à des études savantes sur ce théologien éminent qui a marqué la théologie orthodoxe du XXe siècle.

Il s’avère que les thèmes abordés par le p. Georges Florovsky n’ont pas perdu leur actualité, mais continuent à inspirer les théologiens d’aujourd’hui et sans doute également ceux des générations suivantes. Dans ce sens il peut être considéré comme un Père de l’Église de notre époque, non pas dans le sens d’être « infaillible », mais, comme il lui-même a dit, « aller de l’avant avec les Pères ».

Vient de paraître : John Chryssavgis, Brandon Gallaher (éd.), « The Living Christ. The Theological Legacy of Georges Florovsky »

Table des matières

Preface by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I

Foreword: John Zizioulas (Metropolitan of Pergamon, Ecumenical Patriarchate)

Introduction: John Chryssavgis and Brandon Gallaher.



PART I GEORGES FLOROVSKY: LIFE AND WORK

1. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, The Theological Legacy of Archpriest Georges Florovsky

2. Metropolitan John (Zizioulas) of Pergamon, The Diachronic Significance of Fr. Georges Florovsky’s Theological Contribution

3. Metropolitan Kallistos (Ware) of Diokleia, Three Witnesses: Bulgakov, Florovsky, Lossky

4. Alexis Klimoff, Georges Florovsky and the Sophiological Controversy

5. Paul Ladouceur, Georges Florovsky and Sergius Bulgakov: « In Peace Let Us Love One Another”

6. Nkolai Sakharov, Father Georges Florovsky and Archimandrite Sophrony (Sakharov) : A Theological Encounter

7. Paul L. Gavrilyuk, The Newly Published Correspondence between Fr. Georges Florovsky and Fr. Alexander Schmemann: Reflections on Leadership

8. Joost van Rossum, A “Theology of Facts”: Christ in the Theological Thought of Fr. Georges Florovsky and Fr. John MeyendorffPART II NEOPATRISTIC SYNTHESIS: THEOLOGY AND METHODOLOGY

9. Brandon Gallaher, “Waiting for the Barbarians”: Identity and Polemicism in the Neopatristic Synthesis of Georges Florovsky

10. Matthew Baker (+2015), Neopatristic Synthesis and Ecumenism: Toward the “Reintegration” of Christian Tradition

11. Christos Yannaras, The Ecclesial Hellenism of Fr. Georges Florovsky

12. Marcus Plested, The Emergence of the Neopatristic Synthesis: Content, Challenges, Limits

13. Metropolitan Chrysostomos (Savvatos) of Messinia, Christian Hellenism in the Neopatristic Synthesis of Archpriest Georges Florovsky

14. Pantelis Kalaitzidis, Apophaticism, Cataphaticism, Mystical Theology and the Christian Hellenism of Fr. Georges Florovsky

15. Vassa Larin, Florovsky’s “Predicament of the Christian Historian” and the Orthodox Church’s Predicament with History Today

16. John Behr, From Synthesis to Symphony





PART III THEOLOGY AND ECCLESIOLOGY: HISTORY AND MISSION

17. Alexis Torrance, Beginning with Christ: the Key to Anthropology in the Dogmatic Work of Florovsky

18. Nikolaos Asproulis, Creatio ex nihilo and creatio ex amore: Florovsky, Bulgakov, and Zizioulas in Dialogue on Theological Methodology

19. Will Cohen, Ecclesiology in Relation to History: Church and World in the Christian Vision of Fr. Georges Florovsky

20. Alexander Rentel, Overcoming Florovsky’s Opposition of the Charismatic to the Canonical in “On the Limits of the Church”

21. Athanasios N. Papathanasiou, Fr. Georges Florovsky and Mission: Witness “To,” “With,” or “Beyond” “Sacred Hellenism”?

22. Metropolitan Gennadios (Limouris) of Sassima, The Timeliness of the Patristic Thought, and the Contribution of Fr. Georges Florovsky to Contemporary Theological Dialogue

23. Archbishop Job (Getcha) of Telmessos, Georges Florovsky and the World Council of Churches

24. Ivana Noble, Fr Georges Florovsky’s Understanding of the New Mission in the West





PART IV THE BODY OF THE LIVING CHRIST: AN ORTHODOX INTERPRETATION OF THE CHURCH



25. Robert M. Arida, Introduction to Georges Florovsky’s « The Body of the Living Christ: An Orthodox Interpretation of the Church ».

26. Georges Florovsky, The Body of the Living Christ: An Orthodox Interpretation of the Church.