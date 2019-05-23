« Les chrétiens et l’écologie », table-ronde et débat à Paris le 29 mai
Pour plus d'informations, voir l'affiche ci-dessous.
Six personnes ont été tuées et huit autres blessées lors d’une attaque terroriste près de l’église Saints-Pierre-et-Paul à Al-Suqaylabiyah (l’antiq...
Décès du père Jean Boboc, premier doyen du Centre Dumitru Stăniloae.
"Ce drame terrible dépasse l’entendement. La stupéfaction fait place à l’horreur."
L’émission de télévision « Orthodoxie » du 7 avril a abordé le thème « Orthodoxie et écologie ».
Ci-joint la traduction depuis l'original grec de la dernière réponse de l'archevêque Anastase de Tirana. Notre traduction comprend les notes, dont ...
On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the death of the French Orthodox theologian Olivier Clément, the St-Sergius Institute of Paris (where he...
Today, May 23, 2019, the official website of the Greek metropolis of France posted the following communiqué regarding the new Protosyncellus:
Le site officiel de la métropole grecque de France a mis en ligne le communiqué suivant:
À l’occasion du 10e anniversaire de la mort du théologien orthodoxe français Olivier Clément, l’Institut Saint-Serge de Paris (où il enseigna près ...
May 10 (old calendar) / May 23 (new) Apostle Simeon the Zealot (1st c.). . St. Simeon, Bishop of Vladimir and Suzdal’ (Kiev Caves-Near Caves—1226)....
May 23 St. Michael the Confessor, Bishop of Synnada (831). Uncovering of the Relics of St. Leontius, Bishop and Wonderworker of Rostov (1164). Syna...
10 mai (ancien calendrier) / 23 mai (nouveau) Saint Simon le Zélote, apôtre ; saints Alphée, Philadelphie, Cyrin, Onésime, Erasme et leurs compagn...
23 mai Saint Michel, évêque de Synades en Phrygie, confesseur (831) ; sainte Marie de Cléopas (Ier s.); saint Didier, évêque de Langres, martyr ave...
Vladimir Dimitrijević, Ph.D. in philological sciences and high school teacher, known for his stance in favor of the traditional family, is the subj...
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem thanked King Abdullah II of Jordan on behalf of the Brotherhood of the Holy Sepulchre, for covering the costs...
The assembly of bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church took place May 9-18, 2019, at Žiča monastery, then in Belgrade. We publish here our translat...
