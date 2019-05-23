« Les chrétiens et l’écologie », table-ronde et débat à Paris le 29 mai

Pour plus d'informations, voir l'affiche ci-dessous.

  par Christophe Levalois
« Les chrétiens et l’écologie », table-ronde et débat à Paris le 29 mai
À propos de l'auteur

Christophe Levalois

Christophe Levalois

Professeur d'histoire et de géographie, auteur, derniers ouvrages parus : "La royauté et le sacré" (Cerf, 2016) ; "Le christianisme orthodoxe face aux défis de la société occidentale" (Cerf, 2018).

